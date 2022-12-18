NYC anti-Semitic incidents nearly doubled in 2022: NYPD

The NYPD has confirmed that there has been a major increase in anti-Semitic incidents across New York City in 2022.

According to authorities, there have been 278 anti-Semitic incidents so far this year, compared to 182 last year, with 45 alone just this month, compared to 20 in November 2021.

Just this month, a Jewish man and his son were hit by bb gun pellets on Staten Island in an incident that is being investigated as a potential hate crime.

Then, on December 14, a 63-year-old man was left with a chipped tooth and a broken hand after an anti-Semitic attack in Central Park. Police say the victim was walking when a suspect made anti-Semitic remarks, including reportedly saying "Kanye 2024" before hitting the 63-year-old from behind, causing the victim to fall to the ground.

The news comes as the city's Jewish community begins its Hanukkah celebrations, an eight-day-and-night festival commemorating the recovery of Jerusalem and subsequent rededication of the Second Temple during the beginning of the Maccabean revolt against the Seleucid Empire in the 2nd century B.C.

Despite the recent news, the Anti-Defamation League told FOX 5 NY that they remain optimistic.

"This is a moment for us to say that, yes, there's hate. Yes, there's anti-Semitism. But we are not alone. There are many, many allies. And obviously, we're in a moment here where it's not just hate against the Jewish people. There is a rise and general rise in hate against all communities, all marginalized communities, African-Americans, Latinos, LGBTQ+, Asians. We've seen a general rise in hate. And together we can combat this," said Scott Richman, the Regional Director for the Anti-Defamation League in New York and New Jersey.

