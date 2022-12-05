Jewish man and young son shot with BBs on Staten Island

A Jewish man and his son were shot by a BB gun as they left a Kosher grocery on Staten Island in an incident that is being investigated as a potential hate crime.

The NYPD says it happened on the sidewalk on Victory Blvd. in the Castleton Corners area.

The pair were both wearing yarmulkes when a black Ford Mustang drove by. Someone in the car started shooting a BB gun.

The 32-year-old man was hit twice in the chest. The 7-year-old boy was hit in the ear. They were treated at the scene and didn't need to go to the hospital.

The car took off on Victory Blvd. towards Richmond Ave.