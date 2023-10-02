NYC air quality: Smoke from Canadian wildfires to return. What to know

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is once again expected Monday to impact the New York City area.

While the smoke is only expected to produce some haziness to the atmosphere, those with sensitivity to air pollution might want to take it slow.

"If you are in the sensitive group, yea, you probably want to take it easy," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said. "But compared to what we had in June, this is pretty much nothing."

According to the air quality index, 0-50 is considered good, while anything 100 and above starts becoming unhealthy. Monday is expected to reach 55.

In an update Sunday, Mayor Eric Adams added, "New Yorkers will likely see hazy skies in the morning… Throughout the day tomorrow, New Yorkers should listen to their bodies, especially if they have any preexisting health conditions and take any necessary precautions to ensure they stay safe. We will continue to update New Yorkers as forecasts solidify."

Back in June, smoke from the Canadian wildfires blanketed New York City with some of the most unhealthy air quality levels on the planet.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ A view of the hazy city during bad air quality as smoke of Canadian wildfires brought in by wind. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

LaGuardia Airport Status

There are no ground stops or delays at the moment, according to the FAA

Newark Airport Status

There are no ground stops or delays at the moment, according to the FAA

JFK Airport Status

There are no ground stops or delays at the moment, according to the FAA

How does wildfire smoke affect your health?

Wildfire smoke is a complex mixture of gases, particles, and water vapor that contains multiple pollutants that can get into the lungs and bloodstream.

There is no evidence of a safe level of exposure to some of the pollutants, meaning that smoke can impact your health even at very low levels.

Inhaling smoke from wildfires can cause headaches, sore and watery eyes, nose, throat, and sinus irritation, chest pains, heart palpitations and more.

Who should be careful?

Exposure to elevated fine particle pollution levels can affect the lungs and heart.

The air quality alerts caution "sensitive groups," a big category that includes children, older adults, and people with lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Kids, who often are encouraged to go out and play, "are more susceptible to smoke for a number of reasons," said Laura Kate Bender, the lung association's National Assistant Vice President, healthy air. "Their lungs are still developing, they breathe in more air per unit of body weight."

No one is immune.