NYC activates Flash Flood Plan: Tuesday rain and snow forecast

Prepare for a potentially wet and messy Tuesday commute as NYC Emergency Management (NYCEM) has activated the city's Flash Flood Plan.

What we know:

A weak band of light snow is expected in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday, mainly in the far northern parts of the city. This will change to rain after sunrise, bringing periods of steady rain throughout the day.

Agencies are working to reduce street flooding and keep key routes clear, according to NYCEM.

Residents are encouraged to report clogged catch basins to 311 if it's safe to do so.

Weather alert issued for Tuesday

Why you should care:

Localized flooding is possible in poor drainage areas, which could impact travel and daily activities. It's important to stay informed and take the necessary precautions, NYCEM says.

The city is closely monitoring the forecast for any changes that might lead to accumulative snow, and agencies are prepared to respond accordingly.

What we don't know:

The exact impact of the storm on specific neighborhoods is still uncertain.