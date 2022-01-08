NY tops 90K COVID cases, upstate hospitals halt elective surgeries

COVID cases in New York broke records again Saturday, with a new high of 90,132 new positive cases reported.

The state had seen a slight drop on Friday, to 82,094 cases, but once again, the continuing surge across the state saw the numbers reach a new all-time high.

Most concerning, however, was the increase in total hospitalizations, which now stands at 11,843 across the state, an increase of 295 from Friday.

Currently, the statewide positivity rate stands at 21.17 percent.

The New York State Department of Health Saturday that 40 hospitals in the state have suspended elective surgeries. The hospitals are largely in the state's central and western regions and have met the state's threshold for "high-risk regions" or low capacity facilities. No hospitals in New York City are on the list.

