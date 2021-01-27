NY to release plan to reopen NYC restaurants for indoor dining

Gov. Cuomo says the state will release a plan by the end of the week for starting to reopen restaurants in New York City for indoor dining.

He made the announcement during a coronavirus briefing on Wednesday morning.

"I understand the situation on the restaurants in New York City and New York City obviously is in a different situation given the density, given crowding, and we're hyper-cautious in New York City," Cuomo said.

The goal would be to allow restaurants in the city to allow 25% capacity for indoor dining.

NYC RESTAURANTS SAY BAN IS MISGUIDED

An indoor dining ban has been in place in the city since mid-December when a surge of coronavirus cases developed in the city.

Outdoor dining and takeout operations were allowed to continue but restaurant owners said that wasn't enough to ensure their survival.

While the plan will be released on Friday, it was unclear when restaurants would be allowed to reopen.

"This has been economically devastating," Cuomo said.

Cuomo said the new rules would not ease the 10 p.m. closing time that restaurants have been operating under during the pandemic.