NY state budget leaves Adams, Hochul at odds

Mayor Eric Adams is warning of cuts to city services if some of Governor Kathy Hochul’s budget proposals are approved.

Adams is meeting with state lawmakers next week in Albany and says he will be cautioning them about the fiscal impacts of some of these unfunded mandates.

"This is going to impact the basic services in your districts," Adams said at an unrelated press conference.

In a drafted memo, Adams highlighted at least three proposals he says will place a hefty burden on the city, starting with the migrant crisis.

Adams is now estimating that the influx of migrants in the city is now going to cost $4.2 billion - $1.4 billion this fiscal year and $2.8 billion the next year.

"We don’t know if we’re going to get more help from a Republican-controlled Congress," Adams explained.

As the Mayor points out, Hochul’s plan to fund migrant shelters is to have the state, city, and federal government split the costs evenly.

However, there has been no commitment to date from Congress that they will partner with the city on these costs.

"If we're counting on a 30% split, that just doesn't add up," Adams said. "So we need to make sure that we have a foolproof plan to address this national issue."

Another area of contention is funding for the MTA.

Hochul is proposing a new revenue stream to try to plug the major budget gap the MTA is facing.

This includes having the state chip in an extra $300 million dollars this year to help fund the MTA, while the city on the other hand would be on the hook for an additional $500 million every year.

"Forever," Adams emphasized. "No other municipality in the state has been asked to do anywhere near that. Only New York City."

The governor’s proposal to lift the charter school cap would also cost the city one billion dollars, according the mayor’s calculations.

But Hochul’s office argues that they are also proposing a record investment in school aid.

Avi Small, a spokesperson for Hochul, wrote in a statement, ""Governor Hochul's Executive Budget makes transformative investments to make New York more affordable, more livable and safer, and she looks forward to working with the legislature on a final budget that meets the needs of all New Yorkers. We know Mayor Adams shares the Governor's belief that the MTA is the lifeblood of New York City, and we look forward to working together on these investments to support a vital service that millions of New Yorkers rely on."

Adams will be making the pilgrimage to Albany next week to meet with legislative leaders to discuss the impacts of these budget proposals.

"We’re in this together and those who represent our city, they must be aware of that," Adams said.