Bill would require NY businesses to immediately give relevant surveillance footage to police

The Brief The "Edeedson 'Joshy' Cine, Transparency Act" would require New York businesses to immediately release surveillance footage relevant to an investigation to the police. The bill, which would amend business law, is related to the recent fatal stabbing of Edeedson Cine, a 23-year-old CVS worker who was stabbed in the chest on Christmas Day. The bill is being sponsored by New York State Assemblymember Kwani O'Pharrow.



Long Island CVS worker fatally stabbed

The backstory:

The bill, which would amend business law, is related to the recent fatal stabbing of Edeedson Cine, a 23-year-old CVS worker who was stabbed in the chest on Christmas Day.

Cine was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was later pronounced dead.

John Pilaccio, 43, has been accused of the fatal stabbing of Cine, according to a press release from the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

Police officers arrested Pilaccio in Lindenhurst the next day.

‘Edeedson ’Joshy' Cine Transparency Act'

What we know:

The bill is being sponsored by New York State Assemblymember Kwani O'Pharrow; it can be read in its entirety below:

"We found that there were some issues and some discrepancies when it came to law enforcement accessing the video from the actual crime scene," O’Pharrow told The New York Post.

"It took them at least 18 hours just to get the video, which hindered the investigation."

During a press conference given by Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina, the commissioner stated that, "We do have a person of interest… but unfortunately, as a result of CVS policy… we still have not been given full access to the video that exists inside the store."

Police later confirmed to FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg that they received the surveillance video after Catalina made the aforementioned statement.

Dig deeper:

The bill would amend the state's current business law, requiring businesses that are in possession of "surveillance footage relevant to an ongoing law enforcement investigation into a felony offense believed to have been committed on the premises of such business" to immediately release the footage.

What they're saying:

CVS provided this statement to Goldberg the day after the stabbing occurred:

"We’re devastated over the tragic stabbing that occurred inside our East Montauk Highway store on Christmas night. Edeedson Cine was a valued member of the store team, known for his strong work ethic. During his 10 months with CVS, he was a hard-working and dedicated employee and his loss will be felt by all of us. Our thoughts are with Edeedson’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. Counseling and support services are being offered to all store colleagues to help them cope with this senseless tragedy.



We’re grateful to the Suffolk County Police Department for their quick response and are cooperating fully as they investigate."