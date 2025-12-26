Long Island detectives investigating fatal stabbing of 23-year-old CVS employee: Police

article

The Brief The Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad is investigating the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old CVS employee, Suffolk County police officials report. The suspect fled the scene on foot. Suffolk County Police report that the suspect is a white man, seemingly in his 40s. The identity and location of the suspect are unknown at this time.



The Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad is investigating the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old CVS employee, Suffolk County police officials report.

CVS employee fatally stabbed

What we know:

Police officers responded to a 911 call reporting an incident at a CVS located at 20 East Montauk Highway at 6:50 p.m. last night, Dec. 25.

Officers that arrived at the scene found the 23-year-old store employee, Edeedson Cine, who reportedly had a stab wound on his chest.

Cine was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. Suffolk County Police report that the suspect is a white man, seemingly in his 40s.

"We do have a person of interest… but unfortunately, as a result of CVS policy… we still have not been given full access to the video that exists inside the store," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina said earlier at a press conference regarding the stabbing.

Police later confirmed to FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg that they received the surveillance video after Catalina made the aforementioned statement.

CVS provided this statement to Goldberg:

"We’re devastated over the tragic stabbing that occurred inside our East Montauk Highway store on Christmas night. Edeedson Cine was a valued member of the store team, known for his strong work ethic. During his 10 months with CVS, he was a hard-working and dedicated employee and his loss will be felt by all of us. Our thoughts are with Edeedson’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. Counseling and support services are being offered to all store colleagues to help them cope with this senseless tragedy.



We’re grateful to the Suffolk County Police Department for their quick response and are cooperating fully as they investigate."

What we don't know:

The identity and location of the suspect are unknown at this time.

What you can do:

Detectives are asking anyone with information potentially relevant to the stabbing to contact either the Homicide Squad by calling (631) 852-6392 or Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 220-TIPS.