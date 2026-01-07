Man charged with first degree murder for fatal stabbing of Long Island CVS worker

The Brief John Pilaccio has been indicted for murder in the first degree for the fatal stabbing of Edeedson Cine in a Lindenhurst CVS on Christmas Day. Acting Supreme Court Justice Karen Wilutis ordered Pilaccio remanded without bail after his arraignment earlier today, Jan. 7 He is due back in court on Feb. 23, and faces up to life in prison without possibility of parole.



CVS fatal stabbing

What we know:

Pilaccio, 43, has been accused of the fatal stabbing of Cine, according to a press release from the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

He has been indicted for one count of murder in the first degree and two counts of murder in the second degree.

Acting Supreme Court Justice Karen Wilutis ordered Pilaccio remanded without bail after his arraignment earlier today, Jan. 7

He is due back in court on Feb. 23, and faces up to life in prison without possibility of parole.

The backstory:

The press release explains that the investigation into the incident revealed that Pilaccio allegedly entered the CVS in Lindenhurst shortly before 7 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2025.

The accused then allegedly approached Cine, the victim, before lunging at him with a knife, stabbing him in the chest, before fleeing the store.

Suffolk County Police arrived shortly after; the victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police officers arrested Pilaccio in Lindenhurst the next day.