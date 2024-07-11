These NY, NJ, CT towns top 'America's Wealthiest Suburbs' l Full list

One consumer website has come out with a new list of "America’s Wealthiest Suburbs", and areas across NY, NJ and CT were well represented.

GOBankingRates.com, a personal finance and consumer banking information website, compiled their report that suggests migration patterns of the rich have shifted to living in quiet suburbs.

Overall, five New York and New Jersey suburbs made the list, as well as one in Connecticut:

1. Scarsdale

Average household income: $568,942

Typical home value: $1,413,514

2. Rye

Average household income: $405,074

Typical home value: $2,119,482

37. Garden City

Average household income: $279,539

Typical home value: $1,196,407

46. Dix Hills

Average household income: $262,723

Typical home value: $998,484

50. Harrison

Average household income: $257,202

Typical home value: $1,312,689

26. Summit

Average household income: $291,509

Typical home value: $1,244,244

27. Tenafly

Average household income: $291,096

Typical home value: $1,168,510

33. Westfield

Average household income: $281,738

Typical home value: $1,138,497

38. Ridgewood

Average household income: $277,428

Typical home value: $1,055,405

41. Princeton

Average household income: $269,420

Typical home value: $967,165

39. Greenwich

Average household income: $276,350

Typical home value: $2,345,511

"GOBankingRates looked at all cities with 5,000 or more households and isolated the 50 cities with the highest average household income," the website said. "The 2024 typical home value and metro area location were then sourced to determine the wealthiest suburbs."

To see the full list, click HERE.

Suburbs with best public schools in NYC area

Meanwhile, ranking and review site Niche.com last month came out with their list of the "2024 Suburbs with the Best Public Schools in the New York City Area."

Scardale also ranked first on that list, followed by Woodbury and Syosset.

"Living in Scarsdale offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes," the website said. "In Scarsdale there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Scarsdale tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Scarsdale are highly rated."