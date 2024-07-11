These NY, NJ, CT towns top 'America's Wealthiest Suburbs' l Full list
NEW YORK - One consumer website has come out with a new list of "America’s Wealthiest Suburbs", and areas across NY, NJ and CT were well represented.
JUMP TO: NEW YORK l NEW JERSEY l CONNECTICUT
GOBankingRates.com, a personal finance and consumer banking information website, compiled their report that suggests migration patterns of the rich have shifted to living in quiet suburbs.
Overall, five New York and New Jersey suburbs made the list, as well as one in Connecticut:
New York
1. Scarsdale
- Average household income: $568,942
- Typical home value: $1,413,514
2. Rye
- Average household income: $405,074
- Typical home value: $2,119,482
37. Garden City
- Average household income: $279,539
- Typical home value: $1,196,407
Featured
46. Dix Hills
- Average household income: $262,723
- Typical home value: $998,484
50. Harrison
- Average household income: $257,202
- Typical home value: $1,312,689
New Jersey
26. Summit
- Average household income: $291,509
- Typical home value: $1,244,244
27. Tenafly
- Average household income: $291,096
- Typical home value: $1,168,510
33. Westfield
- Average household income: $281,738
- Typical home value: $1,138,497
38. Ridgewood
- Average household income: $277,428
- Typical home value: $1,055,405
41. Princeton
- Average household income: $269,420
- Typical home value: $967,165
Connecticut
39. Greenwich
- Average household income: $276,350
- Typical home value: $2,345,511
"GOBankingRates looked at all cities with 5,000 or more households and isolated the 50 cities with the highest average household income," the website said. "The 2024 typical home value and metro area location were then sourced to determine the wealthiest suburbs."
To see the full list, click HERE.
Suburbs with best public schools in NYC area
Meanwhile, ranking and review site Niche.com last month came out with their list of the "2024 Suburbs with the Best Public Schools in the New York City Area."
Scardale also ranked first on that list, followed by Woodbury and Syosset.
"Living in Scarsdale offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes," the website said. "In Scarsdale there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Scarsdale tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Scarsdale are highly rated."