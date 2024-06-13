These suburbs have the best public schools in the NYC area

Ranking and review site Niche.com has come out with their list of the "2024 Suburbs with the Best Public Schools in the New York City Area."

Scardale in Westchester County finished first, followed by Woodbury and Syosset.

"Living in Scarsdale offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes," the website said. "In Scarsdale there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Scarsdale tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Scarsdale are highly rated."

1. Scarsdale

2. Woodbury

3. Syosset

4. Short Hills

5. Westport

6. Great Neck Plaza

7. Russell Gardens

8. Lake Success

9. University Gardens

10. Jericho

"Explore the suburbs with the best public schools based on state test scores, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and student and parent reviews," the website said. "This data is represented as a weighted average of the Niche Grades of area schools."

Meanwhile, the website last month also came out with their list of the "2024 Best Public High Schools in America" – and NYC was well represented!

Making the Top 25 was Staten Island Technical High School, which was ranked 11, followed by Bronx High School of Science at 12 and Townsend Harris High School at 13. In addition, The Academy for Mathematics, Science & Engineering in Morris County, New Jersey was ranked 15.

What are the best public high schools in NY?

1. Staten Island Technical High School

2. Bronx High School of Science

3. Townsend Harris High School

4. Stuyvesant High School

5. Scarsdale Senior High School

Click HERE for the full list.

What are the best public high schools in NJ?

1. The Academy for Mathematics, Science & Engineering (Morris County)

2. High Technology High School (Monmouth County)

3. Bergen County Academies

4. Marine Academy of Technology & Environmental Science (Ocean County)

5. Biotechnology High School (Monmouth County)

Click HERE for the full list.

"The 2024 Best Public High Schools ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education," the website said. "Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, teacher quality, and high school ratings. SAT/ACT scores have been removed from this year's rankings to reflect a general de-emphasis on test scores in the college admissions process."