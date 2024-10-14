Mets look to even NLCS against Dodgers; Yankees host Guardians in ALCS Game 1

The Mets, Yankees, and even the Rangers . . . Monday is looking to be a massive day in the world of NYC sports.

In the MLB, the New York Mets hope to even the NLCS on Monday afternoon against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2. The Dodgers lead the series 1-0.

Meanwhile, later in the evening, the New York Yankees square off against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALCS.

Here's what you need to know about each game.

What time do the Mets play today?

The Los Angeles Dodgers host the New York Mets at 4:08 p.m. in Game 2 of the NLCS at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers lead the series 1-0. The game can be seen on FOX 5 NY.

Mets pitcher today

For the Mets, Sean Manaea will take the hill. A starting pitcher for the Dodgers has yet to be determined.

NY Mets schedule

After a travel day on Tuesday, Game 3 would be on Wednesday at Citi Field at 8:08 p.m.

Mets game last night

Mets starter Kodai Senga lasted just 10 batters and got only four outs, struggling with control as the Dodgers took a 3-0, second-inning lead. The Dodgers won 9-0.

When do the Yankees play?

The New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians at 7:38 p.m. in Game 1 of the ALCS at Yankee Stadium.

Who is pitching for the Yankees?

For the Yankees, Carlos Rodon is expected to face off against Alex Cobb of the Guardians.

Yankees ALCS schedule

Game 2 would be on Tuesday at 7:38 p.m.

The Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.