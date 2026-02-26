Expand / Collapse search

Hochul has highest approval rating since 2021, leads Blakeman in gov. race by double digits

By
Published  February 26, 2026 7:47pm EST
Kathy Hochul
FOX 5 NY
Exclusive interview with Hochul

FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay sits down for an exclusive interview with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who discusses her recent State of the State address, potentially raising taxes and Trump's threats to cut funding to sanctuary cities.

The Brief

    • New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has the highest approval rating she's had since 2021, according to a Marist poll.
    • The noticeable change comes from Democrats and non-enrolled voters; New York Republicans' view of the governor remains largely unchanged.
    • Hochul is leading Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman in the gubernatorial race by 17 points.

NEW YORK - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has the highest approval rating she's had since 2021, according to a Marist poll.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 17: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul listens as Gary LaBarbera, president of the Building and Construction Trades Council of Greater New York, speaks at the site of the Gateway Project Construction on February 17, 2026 in New

Expand

Hochul's approval rating

By the numbers:

Hochul has reached an approval rating of 46%, according to the poll. The number is up from her 39% approval rating from April 2025.

FULL: Hochul delivers 2026 State of the State

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers her 2026 State of the State address.

The noticeable change comes from Democrats and non-enrolled voters; New York Republicans' view of the governor remains largely unchanged.

This poll surveyed 1,552 adults currently residing in New York.

Majority of voters not familiar with Blakeman

The other side:

Hochul is currently running against Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman in the gubernatorial race.

Bruce Blakeman announces run for NY Governor: FULL INTERVIEW

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman officially announced Tuesday morning that he is running for New York governor, launching a statewide campaign just a month after winning reelection.

Blakeman has been endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Regarding the same poll, 24% of New Yorkers hold a favorable opinion of Blakeman; however, 52% have either not heard of the candidate or are "unsure how to rate him."

When set against each other, Hochul leads Blakeman by 17 points (50% to 33%).

The Source: This article includes information from a Marist poll.

