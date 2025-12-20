Donald Trump endorses Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman for NY governor

The Brief President Donald Trump has endorsed Bruce Blakeman as his preferred candidate for the next governor of New York. Blakeman, the Nassau County Executive, announced his campaign in early December. Trump's announcement comes just one day after Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik announced that she was suspending her gubernatorial campaign, and that she would not be seeking reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives.



President Donald Trump announced his endorsement for the next governor of New York on Saturday, backing Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

Trump endorses Blakeman

What we know:

Trump shared his endorsement on Truth Social on Saturday. In his post, Trump called the Nassau County Executive "a fantastic guy."

"Bruce is MAGA all the way, and has been with me from the very beginning," Trump wrote, in part, adding that Blakeman has his "complete and total endorsement for Governor of the once great state of New York."

Blakeman shared the post on his own social media on Saturday, saying he was "grateful" for the President's endorsement.

Who is Bruce Blakeman?

The backstory:

A lifelong Long Island resident and Republican, Blakeman has built his profile around fiscal restraint and aggressive law-and-order messaging.

He was first elected to the Hempstead Town Council in 1993.

In 1998, he ran for New York State Comptroller but ultimately lost to Carl McCall. He then also lost his seat in the Legislature in Nov. of 1999.

In 2001, he was appointed by former New York Gov. George Pataki as commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Blakeman was elected as Nassau County Executive in 2021, and reelected in 2025.

On his campaign website, Blakeman says that as governor, he will do "what Albany won't: keeping communities safe, cutting taxes, and putting common sense first."

Hochul responds

The other side:

Incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul is seeking reelection.

In a statement on Saturday, a Hochul spokesperson said that Trump's endorsement comes after weeks of "Blakeman taking presidential ass-kissing to new heights."

"Donald Trump endorsed Bruce Blakeman for one reason: he’ll put Trump first, New York last, and leave families to foot the bill," the Hochul spokesperson said. "Take it from Trump, Blakeman is ‘MAGA all the way.’"

Stefanik withdraws

The backstory:

Trump's endorsement of Blakeman also comes one day after Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik announced she would be suspending her gubernatorial campaign, and that she wouldn't be seeking reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives.

What's next:

The Primary Election is on June 23, 2026.