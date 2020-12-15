NY passes 28,000 deaths from coronavirus

article

New York has passed 28,000 deaths that are related to coronavirus according to new statistics released by the governor.

With 128 deaths reported on Tuesday, the total since the pandemic began has reached 28.002. 18 of the new deaths reported were on Long Island and 29 in New York City.

5,982 people are hospitalized across the state with coronavirus. 1,065 of those victims are in intensive care units. 743 people were admitted to hospitals yesterday.

"Everything we have done from the start of this pandemic has been based on the facts, and the facts are that COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all on the rise all across the country. We are on an unsustainable trajectory and if we don't act now, hospitals could become overwhelmed come January," Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

194,188 coronavirus tests were administered in New York in the past 24 hours with 10,353 coming back as positive. That's a positivity rate of 5.33%.

