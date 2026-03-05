Expand / Collapse search

Border Czar Homan will meet with Hochul in Albany tomorrow

By
Published  March 5, 2026 4:17pm EST
Immigration
FOX 5 NY
The Brief

    • White House Border Czar Tom Homan will meet with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in Albany tomorrow, March 6.
    • FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay confirmed that the two will meet tomorrow as a follow-up on the Trump administration's methods to enforce immigration control.
    • Hochul has opposed the Trump administration's handling of immigration for months.

NEW YORK - White House Border Czar Tom Homan will meet with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in Albany tomorrow, March 6.

Border czar makes trip to Albany

What we know:

FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay confirmed that the two will meet tomorrow as a follow-up on the Trump administration's methods to enforce immigration control.

The backstory:

Hochul has opposed the Trump administration's handling of immigration for months.

In August 2025, she posted a statement in response to ICE deporting a mother and daughter from Queens to Ecuador.

The governor also recently proposed legislation that would allow New Yorkers to sue federal officers for any potential violations of their constitutional rights.

A major theme of her state address was the Trump administration's push for stronger enforcement on immigration. 

The Source: This article includes reporting from FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay.

