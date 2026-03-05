Border Czar Homan will meet with Hochul in Albany tomorrow

The Brief White House Border Czar Tom Homan will meet with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in Albany tomorrow, March 6. FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay confirmed that the two will meet tomorrow as a follow-up on the Trump administration's methods to enforce immigration control. Hochul has opposed the Trump administration's handling of immigration for months.



White House Border Czar Tom Homan will meet with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in Albany tomorrow, March 6.

Border czar makes trip to Albany

What we know:

FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay confirmed that the two will meet tomorrow as a follow-up on the Trump administration's methods to enforce immigration control.

The backstory:

Hochul has opposed the Trump administration's handling of immigration for months.

In August 2025, she posted a statement in response to ICE deporting a mother and daughter from Queens to Ecuador.

The governor also recently proposed legislation that would allow New Yorkers to sue federal officers for any potential violations of their constitutional rights.

A major theme of her state address was the Trump administration's push for stronger enforcement on immigration.