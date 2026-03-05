Border Czar Homan will meet with Hochul in Albany tomorrow
NEW YORK - White House Border Czar Tom Homan will meet with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in Albany tomorrow, March 6.
What we know:
FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay confirmed that the two will meet tomorrow as a follow-up on the Trump administration's methods to enforce immigration control.
The backstory:
Hochul has opposed the Trump administration's handling of immigration for months.
In August 2025, she posted a statement in response to ICE deporting a mother and daughter from Queens to Ecuador.
The governor also recently proposed legislation that would allow New Yorkers to sue federal officers for any potential violations of their constitutional rights.
A major theme of her state address was the Trump administration's push for stronger enforcement on immigration.
The Source: This article includes reporting from FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay.