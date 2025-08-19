Mother and 6-year-old daughter from Queens deported by ICE: Hochul

The Brief A mother and her 6-year-old daughter from Queens were deported by ICE, according to New York Governor Kathy Hochul. Both were sent to a detention facility in Texas "a short time ago," and were deported to a "foreign" country earlier today, August 19. Four New York City public school students have been detained by ICE as of today.



A mother and her 6-year-old daughter from Queens were deported to Ecuador by ICE, according to New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

Mother and daughter from Queens deported

What we know:

The mother and her daughter were previously residents of Jackson Heights, Queens, according to the governor.

Both were sent to a detention facility in Texas "a short time ago," and were deported to a "foreign" country earlier today, August 19.

The young girl was a student of the Jose Peralta School of DREAMers in Elmshurst, Queens, according to Assemblymember Catalina Cruz and Councilmember Shekar Krishan.

Cruz and Krishan also specified that the pair were deported to Ecuador.

"I say to those who did this, ‘Where is your humanity?’" Hochul said in the video she posted to X earlier today.

What they're saying:

Cruz and Krishan issued a statement on the matter earlier today:

"Since alerted to this family's separation late last week, our offices have been fighting tirelessly to keep them together and in New York. We have been speaking and working directly with their legal counsel, the Department of Education, community organizations, and government agencies."

NYC deportations

Dig deeper:

Four New York City public school students have been detained by ICE as of today.

The last student to be detained was Mamadou Mouctar Diallo on August 13.

New York City has been a subject of attention for the Trump administration, with the Department of Justice recently citing the city as a "sanctuary jurisdiction."