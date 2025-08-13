NYC student detained by ICE at immigration hearing: Schools chancellor

article

Another NYC student detained by ICE

What we know:

New York City Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos posted earlier today, August 13, that another New York City student has been detained by ICE.

Aviles-Ramos mentions in the post that the student, identified by a New York City councilmember as Mamadou Mouctar Diallo, was detained by ICE while attending his immigration hearing.

City Councilmember Lincoln Restler posted that Diallo was detained last week.