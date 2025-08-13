Expand / Collapse search

NYC student detained by ICE at immigration hearing: Schools chancellor

Published  August 13, 2025 5:11pm EDT
A US Customs and Border Protection agent outside of immigration court rooms at the Jacob K. Javitz Federal Building in New York, US, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. The Trump administration is ramping up a massive hiring spree at Immigration and Customs E

The Brief

NEW YORK - Brooklyn public school student Mamadou Diallo has been detained by ICE, according to New York City Councilmember Lincoln Restler.

Another NYC student detained by ICE

What we know:

New York City Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos posted earlier today, August 13, that another New York City student has been detained by ICE.

Aviles-Ramos mentions in the post that the student, identified by a New York City councilmember as Mamadou Mouctar Diallo, was detained by ICE while attending his immigration hearing.

City Councilmember Lincoln Restler posted that Diallo was detained last week.

The Source: This article includes posts made by New York City Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos and New York City Councilmember Lincoln Restler.

