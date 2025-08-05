DOJ publishes list of 'sanctuary jurisdictions,' includes NY and NJ

The Brief The Department of Justice has published a list of states, cities and counties that have policies or laws that the department claims impede immigration enforcement. A full list of the states, counties and cities can be found here – New York is referenced in both the state category and the city category, with New York City and Rochester specifically cited. Multiple cities in New Jersey are also included in the list, including Hoboken, Jersey City, Newark and Paterson.



The Department of Justice has published a list of states, cities and counties that have policies or laws that the department claims impede immigration enforcement.

DOJ list of "sanctuary jurisdictions"

What we know:

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in late April instructing the Justice Department to "publish a list of states and local jurisdictions that obstruct the enforcement of federal immigration laws" to be known as "sanctuary jurisdictions."

The list published by the Justice Department identified areas in the country that have "policies, laws, or regulations that impede enforcement of federal immigration laws."

"Sanctuary policies impede law enforcement and put American citizens at risk by design," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

"The Department of Justice will continue bringing litigation against sanctuary jurisdictions and work closely with the Department of Homeland Security to eradicate these harmful policies around the country."

A full list of the states, counties and cities can be found here – New York is referenced in both the state category and the city category, with New York City and Rochester specifically cited.

Multiple cities in New Jersey are also included in the list, including Hoboken, Jersey City, Newark and Paterson.

This list is subject to change, according to the Justice Department, and will be updated.

The backstory:

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against New York City, its mayor and several other officials to challenge the city's sanctuary city laws on July 24.

The lawsuit alleges that New York City's sanctuary policies "have allowed dangerous criminals to… commit heinous crimes within the community" and argues that the policies are "unconstitutional."

The Justice Department says that these sanctuary laws have made it more challenging for federal immigration officers to carry out their duties and have put ICE officers at considerable risk of physical danger.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi commented on the lawsuit in a post on X.

"New York City has released thousands of criminals on the streets to commit violent crimes against law-abiding citizens due to sanctuary city policies," Bondi said in the Department of Justice's press release.

The case has been filed in the Eastern District of New York. The lawsuit in its entirety can be read below:

Some of the New York City officials being sued by the Department of Justice include New York City Mayor Eric Adams, New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and the New York Police Department.