NY Democratic Party launches ad campaign attacking Blakeman

The Brief The New York State Democratic Party is launching a seven-figure ad campaign going after Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. The video alleges that Blakeman "can't stop sucking up" to President Donald Trump. It also claims that the candidate supports the president's tariffs, emphasizing that Blakeman attended Trump's tariff announcement last year.



The New York State Democratic Party is launching a seven-figure ad campaign going after Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

Westbury, N.Y.: Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, candidate for New York State governor, responds to the State of the State delivered by governor Kathy Hochul on Jan.13, 2026 in Westbury, New York. (Photo by Howard Schapp/Newsday RM via Getty I Expand

‘Suck Up’

What we know:

The statewide advertisement is meant to hold the gubernatorial candidate accountable for his "dangerous agenda," according to the party.

The video alleges that Blakeman "can't stop sucking up" to President Donald Trump. It also claims that the candidate supports the president's tariffs, emphasizing that Blakeman attended Trump's tariff announcement last year.

Dig deeper:

Blakeman announced his campaign for governor at the end of 2025.

In the video where he declared his candidacy, Blakeman touted his accomplishments in Nassau County, attacked Gov. Kathy Hochul for "liberal policies" and praised Trump, who says New York "needs a strong leader" like Blakeman.

Blakeman says he will run on affordability and public safety — the same issues that drove his successful reelection bid.

Trump endorsed Blakeman weeks after his candidacy was announced.