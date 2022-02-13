NY COVID numbers continue to fall

New York's COVID positivity rates have continued to fall as the omicron wave ebbs away.

The state recorded 3,583 new COVID cases on Sunday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. The state's single-day positivity rate also fell to 2.28 percent.

Both numbers are the lowest the state has seen since October.

New York has seen a remarkable turnaround in COVID cases since the peak of the omicron wave just a month ago when the daily positivity rate was nearing 15 percent.

The state lifted its indoor mask mandate on Thursday.

