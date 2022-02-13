Expand / Collapse search

NY COVID numbers continue to fall

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 7:25PM
New York
FOX 5 NY

NY mask mandate for businesses lifted

New York's mask mandate for businesses has been officially lifted as of Thursday, but stores can still keep requirements in place if they choose.

NEW YORK - New York's COVID positivity rates have continued to fall as the omicron wave ebbs away.

The state recorded 3,583 new COVID cases on Sunday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. The state's single-day positivity rate also fell to 2.28 percent.

Both numbers are the lowest the state has seen since October.

New York has seen a remarkable turnaround in COVID cases since the peak of the omicron wave just a month ago when the daily positivity rate was nearing 15 percent. 

The state lifted its indoor mask mandate on Thursday.

