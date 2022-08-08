NY Blood Center offering beer for blood

With a blood shortage in the New York City region, the New York Blood Center is teaming up with more than 25 local breweries to help support the critical need for blood donations.

The blood supply is dangerously low. It is currently standing at a one to two-day level and the ideal level is five to seven days.

"Ever since the pandemic, we've really had a hard time recovering," Christina Foran, the manager of the New York Blood Center says. "Blood drives are not as prevalent as they used to be and all the school blood drive donors we aren't getting in the summer."

In an effort to encourage donations the Blood Center is offering a voucher to redeem for a pint of beer, cider, wine, or soft drink at participating breweries.

The program is happening now through Sept. 10, 2022.

Some of the participating breweries include Brooklyn Brewery, Rab's Country Lanes, and Coney Island Brewing Company in New York City. Darby Rd. Pub and harvest Moon Brewery are among the breweries in New Jersey that are accepting the vouchers. Newburgh Brewing Company and Peekskill Brewery upstate New York are in the program. And on Long Island, Jamesport Farm Brewery, Tradewinds Brewing, Ubergeek Brewing, and Long Ireland Beer Company are in the program.

The vouchers are not redeemable the same day you donate blood.

Here is a full list of the participating breweries. https://www.nybc.org/donate-blood/pint-pint/

Patti Ann's in Prospect Park Brooklyn is a family-friendly restaurant and bakery.