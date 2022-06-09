EF1 tornado touched down in Blackwood, New Jersey, NWS says

article

Officials have confirmed that an tornado touched down in Gloucester Township, New Jersey early Thursday morning as a line of powerful storms swept through the area.

A National Weather Service (NWS) survey team was dispatched to the Blackwood section of the township to survey damage left behind in the storm.

Thursday afternoon, NWS officials confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down around 5 a.m. with estimated peak winds of up to 90 miles per hour.

The strong winds damaged some homes in the area, including one that was struck by a falling tree. Local police say about five homes in the Deer Park development reported damage.

Authorities say no injuries were reported and none of the damage to properties was structural.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ (Gloucester Township Police Department)

Officials say more details on the tornado’s path, length, and width will be available later in the day Thursday.

Severe Thunderstorm and Flood Warnings were also issued by the National Weather Service as the storms passed over the area, but no Tornado Warnings were issued.