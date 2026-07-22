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NWS to confirm if 2 tornadoes touched down in NJ during Tuesday's storms

By
FOX 5 NY
New Jersey
Published July 22, 2026 8:10 AM EDT
Published July 22, 2026 8:10 AM EDT
Severe storms leave trail of damage across NYC and New Jersey
Severe storms leave trail of damage across NYC and New Jersey

Severe storms leave trail of damage across NYC and New Jersey

Cleanup efforts are underway across the Tri-State Area after flash flooding and possible tornadoes. FOX 5 NY's Robert Moses has the latest from Queens.

The Brief

    • Severe storms passing through northern New Jersey produced alarming visuals, including video of strong cloud rotation over Parsippany and a photograph of a potential tornado in Dover.
    • The National Weather Service has deployed teams to survey both communities to determine if tornadoes officially touched down.
    • Their findings are expected to be released Wednesday night.

NEW JERSEY - Severe storms ripped through northern New Jersey on Tuesday, bringing torrential rain and signs of potential tornadoes to parts of Morris County.

What we know:

Residents captured footage of the storm's intensity, including video of cloud rotation over Parsippany. In nearby Dover, a local man photographed what appeared to be a funnel cloud or potential tornado.

The National Weather Service announced it will deploy survey teams to both communities on Wednesday. Investigators will assess the damage patterns to officially determine whether one or more tornadoes touched down. The NWS is expected to conclude its assessment and release its final findings by Wednesday night.

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NYC storm cleanup underway after severe weather leaves trail of damage
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NYC storm cleanup underway after severe weather leaves trail of damage

Cleanup efforts are underway across the Tri-State Area after severe weather left cars crushed, roads flooded and raised questions about whether tornadoes touched down.

Big picture view:

Beyond the threat of rotation, Tuesday's severe weather brought immediate water hazards to the region. Terrestrial rain across the Tri-state area quickly overwhelmed drainage systems and triggered localized flooding in the area's usual problem spots.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NWS and witness videos.

New JerseySevere Weather