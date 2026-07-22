NYC storm cleanup underway after severe weather leaves trail of damage

The Brief A long day of cleanup lies ahead in the New York City area, after severe storms left a trail of damage, raising questions about possible tornadoes. A tree fell and crushed several cars in Queens, where city workers were trying to figure out how to reopen the street. The National Weather Service said it would survey parts of New Jersey to confirm whether any tornadoes touched down.



Cleanup efforts are getting underway Wednesday across the Tri-State Area after severe weather Tuesday left cars crushed, roads flooded and raised questions about whether tornadoes touched down.

The backstory:

Rain fell in buckets yesterday, leading to flooding in the usual problem spots, like the Bronx River Parkway in White Plains.

Video also shows possible rotation in Parsippany, New Jersey, and another picture shows a potential tornado in Dover. Both towns were under a tornado warning.

The National Weather Service will survey both areas to determine if a tornado, or tornadoes, actually touched down. The NWS said it would share its findings by tonight.

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Local perspective:

A long day of cleanup lies ahead for the neighborhood along 95th Street in Elmhurst, Queens, where a tree fell on several cars, including resident Leonor Estevez's.

"When I saw the tree on my car, I told my husband, ‘Jose! Jose! The tree is over the car! Quickly, go outside!’ It's a lot of damage," Estevez said.

A city worker was out taking pictures of the tree, clearly trying to figure out how and when to get it cleared off so 95th Street could reopen and Estevez could get her car out.

Estevez said she had surgery recently and needs the car to get around. She was in touch with her insurance company and said an adjuster would come out to assess the damage.