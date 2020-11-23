NRC signs off on Indian Point nuclear plant sale

article

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has approved the sale of the Indian Point nuclear power plant to a dismantling company without granting requests by lawmakers and environmental groups for public hearings.

The NRC announced Monday that it has signed off on its staff's recommendation last week to approve Entergy Corp.'s sale of the plant in Westchester County to New Jersey-based Holtec International. After the plant shuts down in the spring, Entergy plans to transfer its license to Holtec to dismantle the reactors and clean up the site along the Hudson River by 2033.

The NRC agreed to rescind or modify the transfer after it decides whether to grant New York state and the environmental group Riverkeeper's requests for hearings about their concerns regarding the sale. New York Attorney General Letitia James has called the Holtec deal "very risky," questioning Holtec's financing and experience.

During a Zoom conference Friday organized by the Hudson River Sloop Clearwater environmental group, Assistant New York Attorney General Joshua Tallent said he would like to see money for spent radioactive fuel management set aside in a supplemental fund until the decommissioning is done to reduce the chance that taxpayers are stuck with the tab for cost overruns.