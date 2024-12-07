Notre Dame reopening ceremony, 5 years after devastating fire

The Brief Notre Dame Cathedral reopens to the world this weekend, five years after a devastating fire in 2019. Although construction work continues outside, the interiors are said to be restored, looking even more magnificent than generations before.



Notre Dame Cathedral will welcome visitors again on Saturday, more than five years after a devastating fire severely damaged the iconic landmark.

The reopening will feature invite-only ceremonies throughout the weekend, with notable attendees including President-elect Donald Trump, First Lady Jill Biden, and numerous world leaders and dignitaries. Trump met with French President Emmanuel Macron earlier on Saturday ahead of the celebrations.

Due to stormy weather forecasts, plans were adjusted on Friday to move all Saturday events indoors. Despite the change, the highlights will include the grand reopening of the cathedral's massive doors, the return of its powerful organ, and the celebration of the first Mass.

Although construction work continues outside, the restored interiors look more magnificent than they have for generations. The rector says "no one alive has seen the cathedral" as it looks now.

"The blondness of the stone, the brilliance of the paintings, the light through the stained glass windows, all the artworks, all the paintings, that were cleaned, the statues that were restored," he said.

Who will be there?

President-elect Donald Trump and dozens of heads of state and government accepted invites from French President Emmanuel Macron. First Lady Jill Biden will also be in attendance.

Democratic President Joe Biden was invited as well but will not attend. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre cited a scheduling conflict.

The Catholic faithful are so eager to worship again inside Notre Dame that tickets for the first week of Masses were snapped up in 25 minutes, the cathedral's rector says.

Public viewing areas capable of holding 40,000 people will be set up on the Seine’s southern bank, so spectators can follow the two days of events on screens.

Notre Dame Saturday reopening events

During part one of Notre Dame's rebirth on Saturday evening, Archbishop Laurent Ulrich will lead more than 1,500 guests through a reopening service.

Ulrich will first reopen Notre Dame's great doors — by tapping them with his crosier, or bishop's staff. In response to the archbishop's door-knocks, the cathedral will erupt into song, its choirs once again filling the cavernous spaces.

After the service, opera singers Pretty Yende, from South Africa, and Julie Fuchs, from France; Chinese pianist Lang Lang; cellist Yo-Yo Ma; Benin-born singer Angelique Kidjo; Lebanese singer Hiba Tawaji and others will perform at a concert Saturday evening for the cathedral and those who took part in the reconstruction, says the show's broadcaster, France Télévisions.

Notre Dame Sunday reopening events

Part two, on Sunday, is an inaugural Mass, with special rites to consecrate the main altar.

Nearly 170 bishops from France and other countries will join the celebration, as well as priests from all 106 parishes in the Paris diocese, the cathedral website says.

It says Mass will be followed by a "fraternal buffet" for the needy.

FOX Digital contributed to this report.