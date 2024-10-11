Will we see the Northern Lights again tonight in NYC?

Did you see the Northern Lights last night in NYC?

NORTHERN LIGHTS TONIGHT NYC: WHAT TIME TO LOOK UP?

Residents across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut were treated to a celestial spectacle as the aurora borealis illuminated above the city’s skyline.

Were the Northern Lights visible last night?

A powerful geomagnetic storm from the sun triggered the typically elusive event, much to the delight of stargazers across the tri-state area.

Reports of colorful auroras flooded in from Boston through New York City, Washington, DC and even as far south as the Southeast.

NYC aurora borealis 2024: Geomagnetic Storm

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center said there was a Level 4 "Severe" Geomagnetic Storm on Thursday night.

If you missed the show, keep your eyes peeled on Friday night, as there's a chance for more celestial fireworks.

Northern Lights forecast (NOAA)

The solar storm is forecast to continue through Friday after impacts from a coronal mass ejection began arriving on Earth on Thursday.

What time will the Northern Lights be visible tonight?

Aurora can often be observed somewhere on Earth from just after sunset or just before sunrise. The aurora is not visible during daylight hours.

Why would we see the Northern Lights?

The phenomenon is caused by disturbances in Earth’s magnetosphere, in this case, triggered by a coronal mass ejection (CME) from the Sun.

When a CME—a massive burst of solar wind and magnetic fields—is hurled toward Earth, it interacts with our planet’s magnetic field. These charged solar particles collide with gases in Earth's atmosphere, causing them to emit light. The colors of the aurora vary depending on the type of gas involved—oxygen creates green and red hues, while nitrogen contributes to purples and blues.

CMEs have the possibility of causing interference with radios and satellites, and in some cases, can affect the power grid.

Northern Lights hurricanes

The SWPC has been in contact with FEMA and state agencies involved in disaster recovery efforts because these storms could impact ongoing work across the Southeast from Hurricanes Milton and Helene.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 11: The Northern Lights or Aurora Borealis are visible over the New York Skyline on October 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Geomagnetic storms and radiation from the Sun can affect the power grid, as well as GPS and radio blackouts and impacts on satellites.

"This storm could impact ongoing recovery efforts for Hurricanes Helene and Milton in several critical ways," the SPWC said.

NOAA Northern Lights forecast

