The Brief A teen was charged with arson in connection to the wildfire that has torched thousands of acres in Ocean County. The fire began as a 10-acre blaze on Tuesday night and has since spread to 15,000 acres as of Thursday morning. It remains just 50% contained. Firefighters on Wednesday said the fire had the chance to become the "largest in New Jersey in 20 years."



A 19-year-old man has been charged with arson in connection with the massive wildfire that has torched thousands of acres of woodland in Ocean County, New Jersey.

***WATCH LIVE: Officials will provide an update at 4 p.m. You can watch it in the YouTube player below:

Jones Road Wildfire NJ: Latest updates

What we know:

Prosecutors on Thursday reported that Joseph Kling, an Ocean Township resident, was charged with aggravated arson and arson.

According to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, the cause of the fire was "determined to be incendiary by an improperly extinguished bonfire."

"Further investigation has revealed that Kling was the individual responsible for setting wooden pallets on fire - and then leaving the area without the fire being fully extinguished," authorities said.

Kling was taken to Ocean County Jail, where he is presently lodged pending a detention hearing.

New Jersey wildfire map

The backstory:

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says the fire has torched 15,000 acres and remains just 50% contained after it first sparked on Tuesday night. Officials say the fire could continue to burn for days before rain later this week. No injuries have been reported.

Around 5,000 residents were evacuated but have been permitted to return home. A single commercial building and some vehicles were destroyed in the fire. On Wednesday, acting New Jersey Gov. Tahesha Way declared a State of Emergency.

AirNow has an interactive Fire and Smoke Map for updates on blazes in your area. The National Interagency Fire Center has also partnered with NASA to provide real-time interactive fire maps.

What they're saying:

"This is still a very active fire," said New Jersey's Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette. "As we continue to get this under full control the expectation is that the number of acres will grow and will grow in a place that is unpopulated."

Air quality near me

Meanwhile, smoke from the wildfire is drifting into New York City, prompting state officials to issue an Air Quality Health Advisory for Thursday.

This map from AirNow.gov shows the current air quality in the New York City area. Click HERE if you're having trouble viewing the embedded map.

Dry conditions across the state are resulting in a "high" fire danger rating in several regions, including New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley.

Dig deeper:

Forest fires are a common occurrence in the Pine Barrens, a 1.1 million-acre state and federally protected reserve about the size of the Grand Canyon lying halfway between Philadelphia to the west and the Atlantic coast to the east.

The region, with its quick-draining sandy soil, is in peak forest fire season. The trees are still developing leaves, humidity remains low and winds can kick up, drying out the forest floor.