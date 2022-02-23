NJ urges COVID vaccine booster shots

New Jersey is kicking off a new campaign to get more people their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots because new stats show many with their first two doses aren't going back for a third.

Also, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Wednesday that he will soon end his regular pandemic briefings because of the overall progress against illnesses.

"With the omicron tsunami continuing to swiftly recede, the case numbers continuing to fall and hospital metrics continuing to improve, with vaccination numbers among the highest in the nation and still climbing, and with the last major statewide masking requirement — the one in our schools — set to be lifted in 11 days, we believe now is the time to end these briefings," Murphy said.

Although the universal school mask mandate will be lifted on March 7, Murphy and Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli are advising school districts to continue requiring masks during active outbreaks and for those returning to school for the second half of their 10-day quarantine.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

In the meantime, about 250 vaccination sites across the state are hosting hundreds of events in the next week as part of the effort known as Boost NJ2 Week , which runs from Wednesday, Feb. 23, through Tuesday, March 1.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center offered food and prizes to folks who walked in for their booster shots on Wednesday.

The governor said he will hold his final regular COVID briefing on Friday, March 4, the second anniversary of the first COVID case in the state.

Related Stories

Governor's Office Announcement on School Mask Mandate [Excerpt]

Advertisement