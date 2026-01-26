NJ Transit, PATH, MTA updates for Monday's icy commute

The Brief All NJ Transit light rail lines are running on a weekday schedule, though riders should expect delays of up to 15 minutes. Bus, rail, and Access Link service remain suspended as crews inspect infrastructure and monitor icy roadway conditions. Freezing temperatures, icy roads, and dangerous wind chills across the NYC area and parts of New Jersey continue to complicate travel despite the storm’s end.



As most of New York and New Jersey saw nearly a foot of snow during the weekend storm, commuting remains difficult across the region Monday as NJ Transit works to restore service.

What we know:

NJ Transit says it has begun a phased resumption of operations, starting with all three light rail systems.

The New York City area is also dealing with freezing temperatures and icy conditions, with a Cold Weather Advisory in effect for parts of New Jersey and dangerous wind chills across the region.

NYC weather forecast

While the snow has stopped, roadways and walkways remain icy and slippery, with occasional flurries and spotty freezing drizzle reported.

Officials urge people to use caution when traveling or spending time outdoors as temperatures stay well below freezing.

Newark Light Rail

The Newark Light Rail, Hudson-Bergen Light Rail, and River LINE are running on a regular weekday schedule with delays of up to 15 minutes.

However, full service has not yet returned across the system.

Rail, bus, Access Link suspended

Rail, bus, and Access Link services remain suspended as crews continue inspections and monitor road conditions.

Latest:

NJ Transit says it is continuing its phased service ramp-up, with 21 bus routes in North, Central, and South Jersey resuming service at 10 a.m. on a weekday schedule, though riders should expect delays as crews continue addressing roadway conditions statewide.

The agency says crews worked overnight and into the morning to inspect rail infrastructure, stations, and the Northeast Corridor to prepare for a safe return to commuter rail service.

Light rail: Operating on a weekday schedule with up to 15-minute delays

Newark Light Rail: Running

Hudson-Bergen Light Rail: Running

River LINE: Running, but suspended between Waterfront Entertainment Center and Walter Rand Transportation Center

Rail: Suspended

Bus: Suspended (resuming at 10am)

Access Link: Suspended

NJ Transit urges riders to check njtransit.com or the NJ Transit mobile app for the latest updates before traveling, as service changes will be announced as conditions improve.

PATH plans to operate on a Saturday schedule system-wide Monday, with supplemental HOB-33 service in place. R

The Long Island Rail Road is operating on a weekend schedule systemwide Monday, with reduced service on several branches due to the winter storm.

Riders should check the TrainTime app or mta.info for the latest updates and are encouraged to stay home if travel is not necessary.

The MTA has adjusted service across subways, buses, and commuter rail as crews respond to icy conditions and extreme cold following the winter storm.

Subways:

On Monday, subways are running on a weekday schedule, though some express trains may operate locally along certain segments.

Buses:

Riders should expect longer waits for local bus service, as articulated buses have been removed from service during the storm.

Metro-North Railroad:

Metro-North is running on a Saturday schedule Monday with additional rush-hour trains. West of Hudson service on the Port Jervis and Pascack Valley lines remains suspended, with riders advised to check NJ Transit for updates.

The MTA urges customers to allow extra travel time, use caution on platforms and stairs, and check the MTA or TrainTime apps for the latest service information before heading out.