NJ Transit update: Tentative deal reached, but strike still possible

NJ Transit and its largest union, representing over 5,500 employees, have reached a tentative contract deal even as engineer negotiations remain stalled.

Though details of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) agreement haven’t been released, both sides described it as fair, fiscally responsible, and consistent with other recent contracts.

What they're saying:

NJ TRANSIT and the ATU have issued the following joint statement:

"While the specific details of the agreement are not currently available pending ATU leadership’s notification of its members, the terms are within the established pattern and reflect our mutual and ongoing commitment to fairness, efficiency, affordability, and financial sustainability for the hundreds of thousands of customers who depend on NJ TRANSIT bus service every day."

"I appreciate the professionalism and reasonableness of the ATU leadership throughout this process," NJ Transit President & CEO Kris Kolluri said.

ATU leaders echoed the sentiment. "Together, we have achieved a contract that delivers much-needed improvements," ATU International Vice President Ray Greaves said.

The agreement is now headed to ATU members for ratification.

Why you should care:

But the threat of a strike still hangs over the system.

Tensions are still high as engineers represented by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) could walk off the job in just 10 days, with contract talks still stalled over pay. The union disputes NJ Transit’s claim that it offered a $172,000 salary package.

"NJ Transit made this assertion that they had offered us an average of $172,000 a year, which is simply not the case," BLET General Chairman Tom Haas told FOX 5. "Had NJ Transit offered us $172,000 a year, we would have accepted that in a heartbeat."

Kolluri previously said BLET’s latest proposal included a demand for a $225,000 salary, or a $90,000 raise, and that the union "shunned" NJ Transit’s offer.

How your commute could change

If no deal is reached with BLET, service disruptions could begin as early as next week.

NJ Transit has activated a contingency plan to support a limited number of riders, but is urging commuters to travel only for essential purposes in the event of a strike.

What's next:

The entire plan can be found on NJ Transit's website. Check the site for updates on the strike.