NJ Transit strike 'likely,' pay talks fail

The Brief The odds of a NJ Transit strike increase after pay talks with the BLET union fail. The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) represents the engineers. There are conflicting reports on the wage amount the union is demanding.



The state of negotiations between NJ Transit and the union representing 450 engineers who operate their trains is "not looking good."

Pay discussions ‘fail’

What we know:

There are only 10 days before NJ Transit engineers can walk off the job, and negotiations have seemingly stalled over salary discussions.

"Yesterday, [the union] came back with a proposal that now demands a $225,000 wage, or a $90,000 wage increase," said NJ Transit's CEO Kris Kolluri. The union "shunned" NJ Transit's offer for $172,000, Kolluri also noted.

However, the General Chairman representing the Brotherhood Of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) union asserts this is untrue.

General Chairman Tom Haas told FOX 5, "NJ Transit made this assertion that they had offered us an average of $172,000 a year, which is simply not the case." He went on to add: "Had NJ Transit offered us $172,000 a year, we would have accepted that in a heartbeat."

How your commute could change

What's next:

NJ Transit has drawn up a contingency plan to accommodate a limited number of commuters, but has also advised limiting travel to "essential purposes only," should the strike go through.

The entire plan can be found on NJ Transit's website. Check the site for updates on the strike.