NJ Transit train service disruption: Fierce winds knock pole onto tracks

Fierce winds and rain brought down a catenary pole and overhead wires that supply electricity to trains disrupting service on several NJ Transit train lines.

The Morris and Essex Line and Gladstone Branch remained suspended Tuesday. NJ Transit said the suspension would continue until further notice.

Morris and Essex and Gladstone tickets and passes were cross-honored on the Raritan Valley and Montclair-Boonton rail lines.

NJ Transit bus and private carriers would also cross-honor rail tickets.

The rail agency advised customers are to allow for extra travel time.

Photos of the damage Monday night showed a downed pole, wires and debris covering train tracks near Maplewood.

