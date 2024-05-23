NJ Transit, Amtrak warn of more service disruptions for Thursday commute

Customers planning on taking Amtrak or New Jersey Transit on Thursday should expect possible service outages after downed overhead wires caused massive delays on Wednesday evening for trains.

Is NJ Transit running today?

Westbound service has resumed out of Penn Station, though NJ Transit is warning commuters not to rule out any delays or cancellations.

On Wednesday, the downed wires had suspended all NJ Transit and Amtrak service in and out of Penn Station.

Just after 5:30 p.m., Amtrak said on X that downed overhead power lines between Newark and New York had caused all travel in the area to be temporarily stopped as crews worked to resolve the issue.

Hundreds of people packed the upper and lower levels at Penn Station, eagery waiting for updates, but most were out of luck with departure boards that listed one cancellation after another.

At 9:30 last night, Amtrak put out a statement saying that power had been restored on one track between New York and Newark, allowing for minimal travel, citing speed restrictions and rail congestion.

NJ Transit status

NJ Transit added that further delays and cancellations are possible due to crew availability and equipment issues.

The agency has said rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored with NJ Transit bus and private carriers and PATH trains at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken, and 33rd Street-New York.

NJ Transit departure vision

For more information, click HERE.