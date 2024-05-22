Expand / Collapse search

Downed wires causing Amtrak, NJ Transit delays

Published  May 22, 2024 6:08pm EDT
FOX 5 NY
Downed overhead wires are causing delays for both Amtrak and NJ Transit trains during rush hour on Wednesday evening.

Just after 5:30 p.m., Amtrak said on X (formerly Twitter) that downed overhead power lines between Newark and New York had caused all travel in the area to be temporarily stopped as crews worked to resolve the issue. 

NJ Transit has said that rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored with NJ Transit bus and private carriers and PATH trains at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken, and 33rd Street-New York.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information. 