NJ Transit rolls out major rail schedule changes across multiple lines

The Brief NJ Transit's new rail schedules took effect Sunday, bringing service changes to multiple commuter rail lines across New Jersey and the New York metropolitan area. The updates include revised departure times, discontinued trains, added station stops and adjusted connections on several routes. Transit officials are urging customers to review updated schedules before traveling.



NJ Transit's new rail schedules took effect Sunday, bringing service changes to multiple commuter rail lines across New Jersey and the New York metropolitan area.

The updates include revised departure times, discontinued trains, added station stops and adjusted connections on several routes.

By the numbers:

The changes affect lines including the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line, Morris & Essex, Main-Bergen County, Montclair-Boonton and Raritan Valley lines.

Northeast Corridor Line

The Northeast Corridor Line saw several significant adjustments, including earlier departures for some early morning eastbound trains from Trenton and Jersey Avenue.

Train 3920 from Trenton and Train 3128 from New Brunswick have been discontinued, while several evening westbound departures from New York Penn Station have been retimed or eliminated, according to NJ Transit.

North Jersey Coast Line

On the North Jersey Coast Line, Train 3204 from Long Branch was discontinued and Train 3208 now departs earlier and no longer stops at Secaucus Junction.

Several South Amboy departures were also removed or adjusted, and some evening trains from New York Penn Station will operate earlier than on the previous schedule, transit officials said.

Morris & Essex Lines and Gladstone Branch

Morris & Essex Lines and the Gladstone Branch received a variety of changes, including a new Secaucus Junction stop for Train 6612 from Dover.

Some trains have gained or lost stops at Millburn and South Orange, while Train 609 from Hoboken has been discontinued.

Additional westbound schedule adjustments affect service between New York Penn Station and Dover, according to officials.

Photographer: Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Main-Bergen County and Port Jervis Lines

On the Main-Bergen County and Port Jervis lines, Train 1158 now originates in Waldwick instead of Suffern and has been renumbered Train 1258.

Train 1245 from Hoboken has been replaced by an earlier departure, Train 1243.

NJ Transit is also advising riders to review revised connection times at Secaucus Junction.

Raritan Valley Rail Line

Raritan Valley Line riders will see several schedule changes, including Train 2406 from Raritan now terminating at Newark Penn Station and Train 5420 originating at Plainfield instead of Raritan under a new train number.

Multiple afternoon and evening departures have also been adjusted, transit officials said.

Montclair-Boonton Rail Line

The Montclair-Boonton Line's Train 6270 now departs Montclair State University 13 minutes earlier and arrives in New York Penn Station earlier than before.

Some Newark Broad Street Station connections have also changed.

Princeton Dinky

The Princeton Shuttle, commonly known as the Dinky, has been adjusted to better coordinate with Northeast Corridor service at Princeton Junction, according to NJ Transit.

Atlantic City and Pascack Valley lines

No major schedule changes were announced for the Atlantic City Line or Pascack Valley Line, although riders are encouraged to review updated timetables for any connection adjustments.

Dig deeper:

Connection times at both Secaucus Junction and Newark Broad Street Station have also changed on several routes.

The agency will continue operating special getaway-day service ahead of the Independence Day and Labor Day holiday weekends on July 2 and Sept. 4.

Why you should care:

NJ Transit officials said numerous trains throughout the rail system have minor schedule changes that are not individually highlighted in the service advisory.

What you can do:

Transit officials are urging customers to review updated schedules before traveling, use the agency's trip planner for station-to-station information and sign up for service alerts through the NJ Transit mobile app, email notifications or text alerts.