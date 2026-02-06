NJ Transit ticket policy causing disorder at Penn Station, The Post reports
PENN STATION - A new NJ Transit ticket policy is causing major issues at Penn Station, The New York Post reports.
What we know:
A pilot program recently implemented at Penn Station now requires riders to present their tickets at the entrance to the platform.
The policy is causing a bottleneck issue at the entrance. A video posted on X showcases the disorder at the platform entrance:
NJ Transit delays
Dig deeper:
The transit line has dealt with several delays and issues over the course of the past few months.
The Source: This article includes reporting from The New York Post.