NJ Transit ticket policy causing disorder at Penn Station, The Post reports

A new NJ Transit ticket policy is causing major issues at Penn Station, The New York Post reports.

NJ Transit chaos at Penn

What we know:

A pilot program recently implemented at Penn Station now requires riders to present their tickets at the entrance to the platform.

The policy is causing a bottleneck issue at the entrance. A video posted on X showcases the disorder at the platform entrance:

NJ Transit delays

Dig deeper:

The transit line has dealt with several delays and issues over the course of the past few months.