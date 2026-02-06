Expand / Collapse search
NJ Transit ticket policy causing disorder at Penn Station, The Post reports

By
Published  February 6, 2026 3:42pm EST
New Jersey
FOX 5 NY
The Brief

    • A new NJ Transit ticket policy is causing major issues at Penn Station, The New York Post reports.
    • A pilot program recently implemented at Penn Station now requires riders to present their tickets at the entrance to the platform.
    • The policy is causing a bottleneck issue at the entrance.

PENN STATION - A new NJ Transit ticket policy is causing major issues at Penn Station, The New York Post reports.

NJ Transit chaos at Penn

What we know:

A pilot program recently implemented at Penn Station now requires riders to present their tickets at the entrance to the platform.

The policy is causing a bottleneck issue at the entrance. A video posted on X showcases the disorder at the platform entrance:

NJ Transit delays

Dig deeper:

The transit line has dealt with several delays and issues over the course of the past few months.

NJ Transit trains collide, suspending rail service; 17 injured

NJ Transit trains collide, suspending rail service; 17 injured

Two trains on the Montclair-Boonton line made contact in Montclair, west of Bay Street, at 6:47 p.m. Friday. Officials from NJ Transit report that 17 people have been injured, though their injuries are currently being considered non-life threatening.

The Source: This article includes reporting from The New York Post.

