NJ Transit delays today due to disabled train stuck in Hudson River Tunnel

article

The Brief NJ TRANSIT rail service is experiencing delays of up to 60 minutes into and out of New York Penn Station. Officials say a disabled train inside one of the Hudson River Tunnels is causing single tracking in and out of the city. NJ TRANSIT tickets and passes are being cross-honored on PATH at select stations.



NJ TRANSIT riders heading into New York City faced major delays Friday after a disabled train inside a Hudson River Tunnel disrupted rail service into and out of Penn Station.

What we know:

NJ TRANSIT said rail service is subject to delays of up to 60 minutes due to a disabled train in one of the Hudson River Tunnels.

The agency said the issue is forcing single tracking in and out of New York, significantly slowing service for trains traveling to and from Penn Station. As of late Friday morning, the disruption was affecting all NJ TRANSIT rail lines that operate through the tunnels.

An alert posted by NJ TRANSIT indicated the situation was still ongoing, with crews working to address the disabled train.

Travel alternatives

NJ TRANSIT said rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored on PATH trains at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street in Manhattan.

Riders were advised to check NJ TRANSIT’s website for the agency’s ABC contingency plan and for the latest updates on service changes and alternate travel options.

What's next:

It was not immediately clear when full service would be restored. NJ TRANSIT said updates would be provided as crews continue working inside the tunnel.

Commuters are encouraged to allow extra travel time and monitor official alerts before heading to Penn Station.