NJ Transit delays of up to 20 minutes in and out of Penn Station

Published  December 26, 2025 1:46pm EST
New Jersey
The Brief

    • NJ Transit rail service is experiencing up to 20-minute delays into and out of Penn Station.
    • The delays are currently due to Amtrak Ice Patrol in one of the Hudson River Tunnels.
    • The full list of travel alerts and advisories can be found below.

NEW JERSEY - NJ Transit rail service is experiencing up to 20-minute delays into and out of Penn Station.

Amtrak Ice Patrol

What we know:

The delays are currently due to Amtrak Ice Patrol in one of the Hudson River Tunnels.

The ice patrol is a team of workers that is responsible for clearing the icicles from the tunnels before they become too large or dangerous.

The full list of travel alerts and advisories can be found here.

The Source: This article includes information from NJ Transit's social media post and website.

