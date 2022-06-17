NJ Transit cancellations after engineers staged illegal job action Friday, says agency

article

NJ Transit says its engineers staged an illegal job action on Friday forcing the cancellation of more than 30 trains for the morning commute.

"NJ TRANSIT became aware of a rumor late in the day yesterday that the locomotive engineers’ union, Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLE&T), could potentially initiate an illegal job action today," said Jim Smith, an NJ Transit spokesman. "With today’s engineer call outs at nearly triple the rate of an average weekday, it is clear that this is the result of an illegal job action."

According to the union's website, BLE&T is at an impasse with NJT regarding contract negotiations.

"I want to remind everyone about saving for a possible strike," wrote union Chairman Jim Brown back in March.

"NJ TRANSIT is disappointed that the union would perpetrate such an act on the more than 100,000 commuters who depend on NJ TRANSIT rail service every day. We intend to explore all legal remedies in response to this illegal and irresponsible action," said Smith.

"NJT is trying to stall our 10.4% campaign," added Brown.

The NJT website shows cancelations for the evening rush. The Princeton Shuttle will not operate.

Rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ TRANSIT Bus, Light rail, private carriers and PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd St.