Amtrak, NJ Transit see massive delays in and out of NYC

A bad start to the post-Thanksgiving holiday workweek for New Jersey Transit and Amtrak riders.

NJ Transit delays

Rail service in and out of Penn Station New York is subject to up to 60-minute delays due to Amtrak overhead wire issues near Newark Penn Station. Midtown Direct service into New York is being diverted to Hoboken.

Meanwhile, NJ TRANSIT rail tickets are being cross honored by PATH at Newark, Hoboken and 33rdStreet-NY and NJ TRANSIT and private carrier buses.

"Northeast Corridor rail service is suspended in both directions, North Jersey Coast Line is suspended between Long Branch and PSNY, Raritan Valley Line service into & out of PSNY is subject to up to 60-minute delays due to Amtrak overhead wire issues near Newark Penn Station," NJ Transit said in a post on X, formally Twitter.

NJ Transit bus schedule

NJ Transit status

