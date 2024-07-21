NJ Transit, Amtrak suspend service between NYC, NJ due to downed wires

article

NJ Transit and Amtrak train service is suspended between New York City and Metropark in New Jersey due to downed overhead wires, officials said.

"Due to downed utility wires on the tracks, Train 670 is canceled between Trenton (TRE) and New York (NYP)," Amtrak said on X at 5:57 p.m.

NJ Transit said International Airport and Metro Park and North Jersey Coast Line rail service is suspended between New York and Woodbridge due to Amtrak overhead wire issues near Rahway.

Amtrak said this has "the potential to impact all services between Philadelphia 30th Street (PHL) and New York (NYP) due to resulting rail congestion."

NJ Transit announced that rail tickets and passes are being accepted on the system's buses and private carrier buses.

Amtrak will also waive extra fees for customers who wish to change their reservations during the modified schedule. To make changes, call 1-800-USA-RAIL.

This comes after NJ Transit announced last Thursday that several trains will not operate due to "heat-related rail equipment issues."

June saw several days of service suspensions and severe delays due to power issues and overhead wire issues caused by extreme heat.

Last Tuesday, the agency even advised "customers to cancel or combine select trips for the next 48–72 hours."

