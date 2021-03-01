NJ teachers, child care workers eligible for COVID vaccine, says Murphy

article

The COVID vaccine will be available for teachers and childcare workers in New Jersey beginning March 15, announced Gov. Phil Murphy.

All Pre-K to 12 educators and support staff, child care workers, transportation workers and additional public safety workers will be eligible.

Additional details about the expansion of the vaccine rollout were expected from the governor during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at 1 p.m.

The Garden State was expected to receive 73,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s new one-dose vaccine this week, said the governor during a morning news show Monday.

As of Sunday, there were 15 new confirmed deaths from the virus in New Jersey bringing the total confirmed deaths to 20,921.