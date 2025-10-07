Diddy lawyers want him sent to a NJ federal prison; Trump says Combs asked him for a pardon

The Brief Diddy's lawyers want him sent to a low-security federal prison in New Jersey. In a letter, his lawyers urged the judge to "strongly recommend" the federal Bureau of Prisons place Combs at FCI Fort Dix. Meanwhile, President Trump claims Combs asked him for a pardon, but it’s unclear whether he will grant it.



Sean "Diddy" Combs’ lawyers want the hip-hop mogul sent to a low-security federal prison in New Jersey to serve his four-year, two-month prison sentence, telling a judge Monday that the facility’s drug treatment program will help him stay clean.

Where is FCI Fort Dix?

What we know:

In a letter, Combs’ lawyers urged Judge Arun Subramanian to "strongly recommend" that the federal Bureau of Prisons place Combs at FCI Fort Dix, a massive prison located on the grounds of the joint military base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

FCI Fort Dix, one of several dozen federal prisons with a residential drug treatment program, will best allow Combs "to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts," his lawyer Teny Geragos wrote.

Trump says Diddy asked him for a pardon

Dig deeper:

Also Monday, President Donald Trump told reporters that Combs had asked him for a pardon. Trump, referring to Combs by the nickname "Puff Daddy," did not say if he would grant the request. Messages seeking comment on Trump’s remarks was left for Combs’ lawyers and his publicity team.

His sentencing Friday on charges he transported people across state lines for sexual encounters capped a federal case that featured harrowing testimony about violence, drugs and so-called "freak-offs," and exposed the sordid private life of one of the most influential figures in music.

Diddy was convicted in July under the federal Mann Act, which bans transporting people across state lines for any sexual crime. His trial ended in a split verdict, with acquittals on sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put him behind bars for life.

Combs has been locked up at a federal jail in Brooklyn, the Metropolitan Detention Center, since his September 2024 arrest. His time there will be subtracted from his sentence, meaning he could get out in about three years.

Subramanian has not yet acted on the request to recommend placement at FCI Fort Dix.

Judges often make recommendations about where inmates should serve time, but it’s up to the Bureau of Prisons to decide. Those decisions, the agency has said, are based on a variety of factors, including the severity of the offense, the required security level and an inmate’s programming needs.

About FCI Fort Dix

The backstory:

FCI Fort Dix, the largest single federal prison by population with just under 3,900 inmates, is about 64 miles southwest of New York City. It has been home to a number of high-profile inmates over the years, including reputed mobsters, drug traffickers, corrupt politicians and "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli.

For a time, it was run by the warden who had been in charge of a Manhattan federal jail when financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself at the jail in 2019. That warden, Lamine N’Diaye, has since retired.