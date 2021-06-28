NJ schools likely won't require indoor mask-wearing in fall 2021

Unless something major changes in the COVID-19 infection trends, New Jersey's schoolchildren will likely not be required to mask up indoors this fall, the governor announced on Monday.

"We do anticipate updated guidance regarding the wearing of masks in school from the CDC. And this will be taken into consideration when it comes down and the [Department of Education and Department of Health's] recommendations will be updated accordingly," Gov. Phil Murphy said. "Absent any dramatic change in our situation before the beginning of the school year that would require a change at the state level, masking by students while in their school buildings will not be mandatory, unless a school district requires masking as part of its own protocols."

The governor added that any school staff member, teacher, or child who prefers to wear a mask indoors will be allowed to "without fear of bullying or intimidation."

On Monday, the state's Health and Education departments released health and safety guidance to schools for the 2021–2022 academic year. The governor said all schools should start preparing now to fully open for in-person classes in the fall.

"After a school year where the majority of students spent significant time learning remotely, the upcoming school year will see a return to normal," Murphy said. "This upcoming school year will present its own challenges, especially in bringing … our students back to where we know they need to be and making up for the learning loss that we know has occurred in many areas."

The governor said that his administration "reserves the right" to tweak the policies and plans before the school year starts based on changing conditions, just as it had to do last fall.

"Remember, the virus dictates the terms here, not us. This is our best guess," Murphy said. "I think it's an educated guess — and it's one that will stay in place absent, please god, either a turn for the worse of the virus or something dramatic coming from the CDC."

