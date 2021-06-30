NJ residents say new licenses look 'fake,' 'bootleg,' and are causing them problems

People in New Jersey have taken to social media to complain about the state's new driver's license, saying that it looks and feels fake and that they're even having issues using them at bars and restaurants.

"The waiter looked at my ID and handed it back to and he was like ‘C’mon, are you serious with this?'" said Steve Raoul, who tried to use his freshly-issued New Jersey driver's license at a New York City bar.

The Motor Vehicle Commission announces last year and posting on Twitter earlier this month about the license and non-driving ID card changes.

But reviews have been less than stellar, with one user tweeting that "it looks bootleg" and also saying that he has been refused service at restaurants and bars. Others said the cards feel more like a business card than a driver's license.

"I renewed online and it arrived in the mail and I got it, at first I thought it was a temporary license," Raoul told FOX 5 NY. "I thought this was ‘Hey, this is what you’re going to use in the meantime until your real one comes,' but no, it was the real one."

A major reason for the change is that the NJMVC has stopped issuing licenses at individual agencies, instead doing it at a central location. The MVC told FOX 5 that this allows for "enhanced digital technology that improves security, prevents fraud, and protects against identity theft."

The NJMVC says it has notified police departments across the state about the change.

