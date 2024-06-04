2024 New Jersey primary election results

Polls closed at 8 p.m. in New Jersey's primary election, where Democrats and Republicans decided who should represent their party in the U.S. Senate amid incumbent Sen. Bob Menendez's corruption trial -- along with candidates for the presidency and House. Track election results here.

Democratic Rep. Andy Kim has won New Jersey’s Senate primary while Menendez, a longtime Democrat, filed on Monday to run as an independent. He's not on the primary ballot.

JUMP TO:

US House: NJ District 1

US House: NJ District 2

US House: NJ District 3

US House: NJ District 4

US House: NJ District 5

US House: NJ District 6

US House: NJ District 7

US House: NJ District 8

US House: NJ District 9

US House: NJ District 10

US House: NJ District 11

US House: NJ District 12

Presidential results

Senate results

House results