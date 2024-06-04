2024 New Jersey primary election results
TRENTON, N.J. - Polls closed at 8 p.m. in New Jersey's primary election, where Democrats and Republicans decided who should represent their party in the U.S. Senate amid incumbent Sen. Bob Menendez's corruption trial -- along with candidates for the presidency and House. Track election results here.
Democratic Rep. Andy Kim has won New Jersey’s Senate primary while Menendez, a longtime Democrat, filed on Monday to run as an independent. He's not on the primary ballot.
