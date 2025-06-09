List: Republican candidates for NJ governor

The Brief Nearly a dozen candidates are competing for the chance to succeed Gov. Murphy. In the Republican primary, former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli has President Trump's endorsement. Primary election day is Tuesday, June 10. Polls close at 8 p.m.



Nearly a dozen candidates are competing in New Jersey for the chance to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

In the Republican primary, former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli has President Donald Trump's endorsement.

NJ governor primary: Who are the candidates?

Republican candidates

Ciattarelli, a Somerville native and business founder, is making another run for New Jersey governor. This time, he has the backing of President Trump.

Ciattarelli nearly unseated Murphy back in 2021 and finished second in the 2017 GOP primary. This time, he says he is focused on tackling New Jersey’s affordability crisis, citing rising taxes, tolls, and fees.

Spadea is an entrepreneur and host of the Bill Spadea Show on NJ101.5 FM.

Spadea says he's focused on New Jersey’s budget and ending the illegal immigration crisis, which he claims costs taxpayers too much.

Bramnick says he wants to create a government efficiency panel with private residents and business leaders to identify waste and areas for improvement.

He's been in the State Senate since 2022 and was an Assemblyman for nearly two decades prior from 2003-2021.

Kranjac is the former mayor of Englewood Cliffs, serving from 2016 to 2024. He calls himself a political outsider determined to change Trenton. Since leaving office, he has continued as a corporate attorney and venture capitalist.

Barbera is a contractor and real estate developer from Burlington County. A Marlton native, Barbera’s career includes work as a general contractor, insurance claim mitigator, freight carrier, and owner-operator of a CDL A flatbed and commercial snow service operation.

NJ primary 2025 date

Primary election day is Tuesday, June 10. Polls close at 8 p.m.

Where to vote NJ primary

NJ Republican primary polls

Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey: According to According to a May survey , 44% of registered New Jersey Republican voters said they would vote for former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, while 18% support talk radio host Bill Spadea. A month ahead of the primary, 23% of GOP voters said they were undecided.

SurveyUSA: The poll conducted in May only asked voters about Ciattarelli, who "has favorability ratings of 40%-36% among the broader electorate and 63%-19% among Trump voters," according to the New Jersey Globe

Trump endorsement: President Trump has endorsed Ciattarelli in May and campaigned for him in a virtual rally.