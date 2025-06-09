Expand / Collapse search

List: Republican candidates for NJ governor

By and
Published  June 9, 2025 6:11pm EDT
2025 election for NJ governor
FOX 5 NY
Race for NJ governor: Meet the candidates

Race for NJ governor: Meet the candidates

Meet the candidates running for New Jersey's coveted governor's seat in the upcoming primary election. NJ Now talks to Democratic frontrunner Rep. Mikie Sherrill, the Trump-endorsed Jack Ciattarelli and more.

The Brief

    • Nearly a dozen candidates are competing for the chance to succeed Gov. Murphy.
    • In the Republican primary, former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli has President Trump's endorsement.
    • Primary election day is Tuesday, June 10. Polls close at 8 p.m.

NEW JERSEY - Nearly a dozen candidates are competing in New Jersey for the chance to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

In the Republican primary, former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli has President Donald Trump's endorsement.

NJ governor primary: Who are the candidates?

***Click on each name to jump to their section.

Republican candidates

NJ Republican governor candidates

Former state assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli

Ciattarelli, a Somerville native and business founder, is making another run for New Jersey governor. This time, he has the backing of President Trump.

Jack Ciattarelli: Meet the candidates for NJ governor

Jack Ciattarelli: Meet the candidates for NJ governor

New Jersey Now sits down with Republican gubernatorial candidate and former state representative Jack Ciattarelli. Endorsed by President Trump, Ciattarelli shares his stance on tariffs, property taxes, NJ Transit and ICE raids in the state.

Ciattarelli nearly unseated Murphy back in 2021 and finished second in the 2017 GOP primary. This time, he says he is focused on tackling New Jersey’s affordability crisis, citing rising taxes, tolls, and fees.

Conservative talk radio host Bill Spadea

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 17: Bill Spadea performs onstage during "An Evening of Comedy Starring Joe Gorga" at Harrah's Resort on August 17, 2024 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

Spadea is an entrepreneur and host of the Bill Spadea Show on NJ101.5 FM.

Bill Spadea: Meet the candidates for NJ governor

Bill Spadea: Meet the candidates for NJ governor

New Jersey Now sits down with Republican gubernatorial candidate and conservative talk radio host Bill Spadea, who discusses his views on Trump’s use of executive orders, immigration policies, affordability and cost of living issues, along with his relationship with the president.

Spadea says he's focused on New Jersey’s budget and ending the illegal immigration crisis, which he claims costs taxpayers too much. 

State Senator Jon Bramnick

Bramnick says he wants to create a government efficiency panel with private residents and business leaders to identify waste and areas for improvement.

 He's been in the State Senate since 2022 and was an Assemblyman for nearly two decades prior from 2003-2021.

Jon Bramnick: Meet the candidates for NJ governor

Jon Bramnick: Meet the candidates for NJ governor

New Jersey Now sits down with Republican gubernatorial candidate and state senator Jon Bramnick, who has previously criticized President Trump. He shares his views on affordability and property taxes in New Jersey, criticizing the previous Democratic administration for spending money on projects that didn't benefit taxpayers.

Former Englewood Cliffs Mayor Mario Kranjac

Kranjac is the former mayor of Englewood Cliffs, serving from 2016 to 2024. He calls himself a political outsider determined to change Trenton. Since leaving office, he has continued as a corporate attorney and venture capitalist.

Real estate developer Justin Barbera

Credit: Ballotpedia.

Barbera is a contractor and real estate developer from Burlington County. A Marlton native, Barbera’s career includes work as a general contractor, insurance claim mitigator, freight carrier, and owner-operator of a CDL A flatbed and commercial snow service operation. 

NJ primary 2025 date

Primary election day is Tuesday, June 10. Polls close at 8 p.m.

Where to vote NJ primary

Click HERE for more information.

NJ Republican primary polls

  • Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey: According to a May survey, 44% of registered New Jersey Republican voters said they would vote for former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, while 18% support talk radio host Bill Spadea. A month ahead of the primary, 23% of GOP voters said they were undecided.
  • SurveyUSA: The poll conducted in May only asked voters about Ciattarelli, who "has favorability ratings of 40%-36% among the broader electorate and 63%-19% among Trump voters," accordin gto the New Jersey Globe.
  • Trump endorsement: President Trump has endorsed Ciattarelli in May and campaigned for him in a virtual rally.

The Source

    • This article is based on information from the candidates' websites, as well as the Associated Press.
2025 election for NJ governorPolitics